JUST IN: Fresh Details Emerge As Ogun Lawmakers Impeach Oluomo

Ogun State House of Assembly member representing Obafemi Owode Constituency, Soneye Damilola Kayode, has disclosed further details into what led to the impeachment of the House Spearker on Tuesday.

Naija News reported earlier that the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Kunle Oluomo, was impeached.

The assembly unanimously removed Oluomo and named the lawmaker representing Odeda State State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new speaker.

It was gathered that during Tuesday’s plenary session, 18 out of the 36 members of the State Assembly voted in favour of Oluomo’s impeachment.

The Speaker was impeached on charges of embezzlement, highhandedness, and other offences.

Recall that Oluomo was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2022 and later released on administrative bail.

Updating the public, however, into the main reason why the Speaker was impeached today, Kayode told the press that Oluomo lied that the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was not giving the House any money.

According to him, Oluomo had been secretive about some money he allegedly received from Governor Abiodun, stressing that the Speaker embezzled the money given to him by the state leader for the lawmakers.

He added that Oluomo kept inciting members against each other.

“We never wanted him, but the leadership of the party thought he was a former Speaker, so we should allow him to continue as a Speaker. We all agreed as faithful party persons.

“Now the situation is: Oluomo will go everywhere; he will come to us as members and tell us the governor has not approved for us any money, the governor has not given us any money, and that we should manage.

“We keep managing. We later found out that the governor had been giving us money. He takes a memo to the governor, the governor gives him money, and he comes back to tell us he did not give him any money.

“Let me give you a good example of this: the quarters allowance. When we came back, the governor gave us money for renovation. Oluomo took the remaining one and embezzled it.

“Now, 18 of us came together and said we cannot be the same. How can we manage our future? He keeps inciting members against each other. This is so bad we cannot take it any more.

“We have now changed the leadership of the House. The House is now under the leadership of Hon Elemide and we remain the same. He (Oluomo) should go and clear his name with the EFCC,” Daily Post quoted Kayode saying on Tuesday.