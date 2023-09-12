Policemen Are Conniving With Land Grabbers – Ogun Assembly Alleges

The Ogun State House of Assembly has alleged that some officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state are conniving with land grabbers to deal with innocent citizens.

Naija News understands that the lawmakers made the assertion during Tuesday’s plenary.

The House Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, on behalf of his colleagues, urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to look into the alleged illegal arrest and detention of innocent residents on trumped-up charges by the police in connivance with some suspected land grabbers in the State.

Naija News understands that the call was made after other lawmakers raised concerns, reporting rampant cases of land-grabbing in their constituencies.

The discussion took place when members were contributing to a debate on the second reading of the State Anti-land Grabbing (amendment) bill.

According to Oluomo, hundreds of innocent residents of Ogun are languishing in the various police cells, both at Alagbon in Lagos and the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This, the Speaker said, was “due to the connivance of land grabbers with some security agents against innocent members of the public.”

Oluomo pleaded with IGP Egbetokun to wade into the matter so as to ensure that innocent Ogun residents are not made to suffer on account of trumped-up charges.

The Speaker advised that any land-related matters should be charged to court while promising that the new amendment would ensure the constitution of a task force by the state government to handle land matters.

In their various submissions, the lawmakers stressed that the activities of the land grabbers had been affecting the peace, progress, and development of the state, hence the need to take a holistic approach towards addressing the menace.