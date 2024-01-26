Ogun Assembly: Oluomo Speaks Days After Impeachment

Former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo, has rubbished his impeachment, describing it as unconstitutional, null, and void.

Naija News reports that Oluomo, who represents Ifo State Constituency 1, was impeached by 18 out of 26 lawmakers on Tuesday, citing gross misconduct.

The Ogun State Assembly unanimously removed the speaker and named the lawmaker representing Odeda State State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide, as his replacement.

Oluomo was impeached on charges of embezzlement, highhandedness, and other offences.

Recall that Oluomo was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2022 and later released on administrative bail.

He was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after he failed to honour invitations to respond to queries on alleged financial crimes.

Oluomo was subsequently released on the condition that he return to the EFCC head office with both the assembly clerk and the accountant.

Again, he was arraigned at the federal high court sitting in Lagos over alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.475 billion.

However, in his first public statement regarding the matter, Oluomo addressed reporters on Friday night and expressed his intention to challenge the impeachment in court.

Naija News understands that Oluomo, who served as speaker since 2019 and was re-elected in 2023, was accused of embezzling funds designated for quarters renovation, failing to disclose the finances of the House of Assembly, misusing monthly seminar/training funds, misappropriating philanthropic contributions made to the House, and using house funds for personal travel without the necessary consent and approval.

Additionally, it was stated that he was provoking legislators to turn against each other, imposing his viewpoint upon them, and instigating discord between the legislative and executive branches of the government.