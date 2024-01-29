Transfer Update On Guimaraes, Leao, Hojbjerg, De Gea, David, Broja, Gallagher, Others

Paris St-Germain are interested in Newcastle United’s 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to the Mirror.

PSG and Newcastle are interested in 24-year-old Rafael Leao, a forward for AC Milan and Portugal, Telefoot reported.

Tottenham were contemplating signing 18-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa, but a £25 million deal has already been agreed to between Brentford and his current side, Club Brugge, according to Standard.

After declining a move to the French club Lyon, Tottenham’s 28-year-old Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is keen to depart the squad before the end of the January transfer window, Sky Sports claimed.

Negotiations are underway between Luton and Sint-Truiden for the signing of 24-year-old full-back Daiki Hashioka of Japan, according to the Telegraph.

Liverpool are considering a move for Bournemouth’s technical director Richard Hughes to replace Jorg Schmadtke, who is quitting his role as sports director at the end of the January transfer window, the Mail reported.

AC Milan have contacted Arsenal about a possible deal for their 23-year-old Polish defender, Jakub Kiwior, Calculomercato claimed.

After leaving Manchester United in the summer, free agent David de Gea is in negotiations to sign with a Saudi Pro League club, Al-Shabab, according to the Mail.

The 24-year-old Canadian striker Jonathan David, who plays for Lille, is reportedly a target for Chelsea, according to Telefoot.

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who plays for Crystal Palace, is a target for Bayer Leverkusen, who may make a late move for him this January, the Sun claimed.

Fulham are expected to make a second proposal for Armando Broja after their first loan offer—which included a buyout clause forcing Fulham to acquire the 22-year-old Albanian forward from Chelsea for a cost of £25 million—was rejected, TeamTalk reported.

Aston Villa have made a third offer worth around £15 million to Middlesbrough for English winger Morgan Rogers, who is 21 years old, the Mail claimed.

Everton are interested in Lyon’s 22-year-old Irish center-back Jake O’Brien, according to Irish Independent.

Chelsea will need to sell a player to make any additions before this month’s transfer deadline as Conor Gallagher, a 23-year-old English midfielder is still of interest to Tottenham, Football Insiders claimed.