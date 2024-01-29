Supporters Welcome Governor Aliyu After Supreme Court Ruling

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has lauded the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming his victory in the 2023 governorship election as a testament to Nigeria’s just and fair judicial process.

The Governor expressed these sentiments on Sunday while addressing a large gathering of residents who convened at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport to welcome him and his entourage back to the state.

Arriving at approximately 3:15 pm alongside the state’s party leader, Aliyu Wamakko, Governor Aliyu’s journey to Wamakko’s Gawon-nama residence was significantly extended to about three hours, a journey that typically takes 20 minutes, due to the overwhelming crowd that turned out to receive him.

In his address to the jubilant crowd, Governor Aliyu dedicated his Supreme Court victory to the people of Sokoto State.

He emphasized that this triumph reflected their trust and belief in his capacity to lead and advance the state.

He further remarked that the victory was not just for him or his political party but for the entire state, underscoring the collective nature of the achievement.

He said, “The judgment is a clear testimony that the judiciary is just and fair in their judgment.

“I want to appreciate Mr President, Senator Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, for ensuring that justice is delivered accordingly without interference.

“I want to say thank you to the judges for ensuring that justice is delivered by the rule of law. I also appreciate my legal team for doing just in their case.

“I also want to use the opportunity to appreciate my father, my mentor and political leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for his belief in me.

“Let me use the opportunity to call on the opposition party in the state to join hands together with me in making the state a better one.”

The Governor further assured the people of the state of his intentions to continue on his development projects there, saying, “We will continue as we did in my 100 days in the office”.

He said, “I want to assure you that we will continue to work till 2027 in taking the state to greater heights for the benefit of all.”

A former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said the opposition in the state did everything within their power to hijack Aliyu’s victory.

He said, “But at the end of the day, Ahmed Aliyu is our Governor.

“It is not by the power of Aliyu Wamakko or that of Ahmed Aliyu but that of the Almighty God who enthroned Aliyu as the Governor today by his divine power.

“There were attempts to hijack our victory and our party, but we thank God that we were able to hold it.

“From the election to the tribunal to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, our Governor was declared the winner in all the cases.

“I want to assure you that the governor will not disappoint the people of the state in the provision of good governance to the people.”

He advised the Governor not to let the people of the state down in his decision-making, urging him to continue to work for the development of the state.