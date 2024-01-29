Police Arrest Suspected Black Axe Hitman In Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a member of the Black Axe cult group, identified as Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, also known as Butcher.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, the spokesperson for the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspected kidnapper, armed robber and cultist was arrested at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Adejobi identified the suspect as the hit man and armourer for the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, in Ijebu Ode.

The police spokesman revealed that the suspect is an extra-year student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu Ode.

“Police Arrest Suspected Armed robber, cultist, and kidnapper in Ogun State. Ogun State Police Command, on 27th January 2024, at about 2.30 am, arrested One Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, aka Butcher, m, in the Ijebu Ode area.

“He is the hit man and armourer for the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, in Ijebu Ode. He is an extra year student of Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command will address the media on this case and many others as soon as possible,” he said.