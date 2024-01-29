Female Student Commits Suicide Over ‘Failed Relationship’

In a tragic turn of events, a young female student of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, Jamima Shetima Balami, has reportedly committed suicide.

The 24-year-old was pursuing her National Diploma II in Mass Communication and was nearing the completion of her Industrial Training at Adamawa Television (ATV) in Yola when the incident occurred.

Balami, originally from Garkida Gombi, was found deceased at her residence in Vinikilang, also known as Hayin Gada, in the Girei Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, preliminary reports suggest that she ingested a substance believed to be rat poison.

Sources close to the situation who spoke with the platform said, the devastating decision by Balami may have been influenced by relationship issues, particularly after her boyfriend, a university lecturer, reportedly ended their relationship.

The death of Balami was reported to the police by her father.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident on Monday.

He stated that the police received two different versions of the report and have committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the true cause of the young woman’s death.