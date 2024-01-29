AFCON: Nigerians Tip Nwabali To Be Country’s Next ‘Enyeama’

Nigerians have tipped in form national team goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to attain the feat reached by legendary Super Eagles goalie, Vincent Enyeama.

Nwabali, the Super Eagles’ starting goalkeeper of choice in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition, has secured the goal post with an extremely remarkable performance, ensuring that the team has only allowed one goal to be conceded thus far in the competition.

However, Nwabali sustained an injury during the country’s triumph over Cameroon on Saturday. Nigerian fans are optimistic that the goalkeeper will be fit for the Super Eagles’ quarter-final match against Angola.

Naija News reports thatalthough many Nigerians believe that Nwabali’s performance in the current nations cup is remarkable, some argue that he has not yet reached the caliber of the great goaltender Vincent Enyeama. On the other hand, Nigerians predicted the goaltender to follow in the footsteps of “Enyeama.”

It is thought that Vincent Enyeama, who retired from international football with the Super Eagles in October 2015, is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Nigerian football history. He had over 13 years of goalkeeping bliss.

Tipping Nwabali to become Nigeria’s next best goal keeper, @mazi_duce. wrote, “He isn’t at the level of Enyeama yet, but he’s trying and needs to keep pushing.”

@ToonzPhil wrote, “Honestly speaking… He is him… The stature, style of play (even advance),cos he knows how to play from the back. 80% of his long kicks (vs Cameroon) were complete (osimhen head) which allowed osimhen to hold on play… So to me…. HE IS HIM.”

On his part, @noblemi6 said that it was too early to make comparison. “It’s too early to compare…. He is trying though but not there yet,” he wrote.

@Akinjoshua2017 wrote “He should keep up with his performance and yes he can be the enyeama we need.”