Vincent Confirms Demise Of His Father, Enyeama

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has announced the demise of his father, Phillip Enyeama.

Phillip Enyeama was a respected coach involved in discovering and nurturing young footballers.

The late veteran is credited with discovering and nurturing the football talent of Vincent Enyeama, who became one of the greatest goalkeepers in Africa.

Vincent Enyeama, who made his name in African football after leading Enyimba of Aba to win back-to-back CAF Champions League (2003 and 2004), announced the demise of his football via his verified Instagram page last weekend.

The 41-year-old former Nigeria international shared a video showing him playing table tennis with his father indoors.

In the caption of the post, Vincent Enyeama described how his late father fought for him to achieve his dream of being a world-class goalkeeper.

The retired goalkeeper wrote, “To God be the glory for a life well spent. You were the reason a lot of people achieved what they achieved. You were selfless and generous. You stood in for many, you fought for many to achieve their dreams.

“I am proud to have been fathered by you. It’s a series. Your number was called. Farewell. God rest your soul in peace.”

Vincent Enyeama lost his father barely 9 years after his mother, Lucy Enyeama, passed away in October 2015.

Enyeama, who was involved in a ghastly motor accident that resulted in the death of two motorcyclists in 2004, is a father of three children.

Despite the ghastly accident, the retired goalkeeper won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa with the Super Eagles and played in three FIFA World Cups before he bowed out of the game.