UEFA Reveals Vincent Enyeama Belongs To Special Set Of Goalies In UCL

The greatness of retired Nigeria international, Vincent Enyeama, was brought to the fore once again as the European football governing body, UEFA, listed four goalkeepers who have scored in the UEFA Champions League.

Vincent Enyeama was arguably the best goalkeeper in the history of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and the most successful goalie Nigeria has ever produced.

After he left the shores of Nigeria’s domestic League, in which he won multiple league titles and two CAF Champions League with Enyimba, Vincent Enyeama took his trade to Israel.

While in Israel, Enyeama played for two clubs, Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Tel Aviv, before he moved to French Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2011.

At Hapoel Tel Aviv, Enyeama made a name for himself in the UEFA Champions League, becoming one of four goalkeepers in the tournament’s history to score a goal.

The 41-year-old retired goalkeeper scored his first and only UEFA Champions League goal against Olympic Lyon of France on September 9, 2010. Despite the penalty goal from Vincent Enyeama, the Israeli club ended up losing the game 3-1.

A publication on UEFA’s official website revealed that Enyeama, Ivan Provedel, Sinan Bolat, and Hans-Jorg Butt are the only four goalkeepers to score at least one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

The most successful goalkeeper in terms of scoring goals in the UEFA Champions League is Hans-Jorg Butt, who converted a penalty each for Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Bayern Munich in his active days.

Other goalkeepers in the illustrious list of goalies who have scored in the Champions League have a goal each in the tournament.