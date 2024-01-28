US Based Lecturer Shot Dead In Osun

Tragedy struck in the Ejigbo area of Osun State as a United States-based Nigerian lecturer and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Richard Idowu, was fatally shot.

The incident occurred between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday, plunging the community into mourning and sparking tension among residents.

The PUNCH’s investigation revealed that the shooting happened at the private residence of Prince Eniola Oyeyode, son of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode.

The location was part of the celebrations marking the monarch’s 50th anniversary on the throne.

It was learned that Idowu attended the coronation anniversary before being summoned to a meeting at Eniola’s residence along Inisa Road in Ejigbo.

An eyewitness, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed the platform that the meeting included a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayodele Asalu, and another individual, Timothy.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, as attendees were departing, gunshots rang out.

Idowu was struck in the leg and subsequently died from his injuries while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ejigbo.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motive behind the attack remain unclear.

Narrating how the incident happened, a Personal Assistant to the deceased, Afiz Lawal, who said the incident happened in his presence, further explained, “When we returned to Osun from Ogun State where Governor Adeleke took a Chieftaincy title, we moved to Ejigbo for 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

He said, “Immediately after the coronation party, we were about to start coming to Osogbo when Prince Eniola, son of Ogiyan, told us to go to his house along Inisa Road in Ejigbo for a brief meeting. Those who attended the meeting include Hon. Asler (Ayodele Asalu) and one Hon Timothy.

“When the meeting ended, they all dispersed and were entering their vehicles. I heard Prince Eniola say, release, asking a local hunter there on the premises to release gunshots into the air. Unfortunately, instead of firing into the air, he shot towards the ground. And that was how Hon Richard Idowu was hit on the leg, and he immediately fell.

“Before we could get him to the hospital, he had already lost so much blood and there is no good hospital in Ejigbo. He gave up at a private hospital in Ejigbo. The incident happened between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday. He was a PDP chieftain and a lecturer based in the United States of America.”

Asked if the incident could be regarded as a case of misfiring, Lawal further said, “It may be planned or accidental, but I just narrated how the incident happened because I was at the scene. His remains have been deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”

It was also said the man who fired the shot was beaten to death, but Lawal could not confirm that.