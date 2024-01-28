AFCON: ‘No Gree For Anybody’ – CAF Gives Osimhen New Title

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has hailed Victor Osimhen as the Lion of Africa.

The football body also utilized the popular slogan ‘no gree for anybody‘ to illustrate how the 25-year-old facilitated Nigeria’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Cameroon on Saturday night.

Naija News reports that Nigeria secured a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash on Saturday.

Ademola Lookman scored twice, once in each half, to grant Nigeria a significant triumph over the Indomitable Lions.

Victor Osimhen broke free and delivered a pass to Lookman, whose weak finish managed to trickle past the line, securing the first goal for the three-time African champions.

Sharing a video of the 2023 African Footballer of the Year’s celebration following Nigeria’s first goal, CAF posted on its official handle, “Lion of Africa no gree for anybody! Ginger o porrr! No retreat, no surrender.”

Nigeria advances to face Angola in the quarterfinals, while Angola earned their spot in the last 8 by defeating Namibia 3-0 earlier.