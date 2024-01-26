‘I Need Your Prayers, I Don’t Want To Die’ – Portable Cries Out From Hospital Bed

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has solicited prayers from his fans and followers on social media.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Portable was attacked at his home over failure to show up at a music show he was paid for.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video of himself struggling on the hospital bed, which also shows bloodied bandages on his ankles.

Explaining his health condition, the singer said he had been feeling unwell after he was beaten by some people who invaded his home.

According to the singer, he was in so much pain, and he needed prayers from his fans because he did not want to die young.

Portable wondered why people wanted him to fall, adding that haters had surrounded him and it was only God who could save his soul.

He wrote, “Feeling so much pain right now. Just your prayers. I don’t want to die young. Why them want make I fall…if you spoil me for who love me you go die young. Surrounded by haters, no one 2cover me, only God. SOS save our souls.

“Nobody fight for me but I get God. Truth only always on my right if God is God I no go fall Zazu. Din’t get myself since I was beaten by those guys from one pain to another. Just being strong for myself and love pray for me make God heal me totally.”