Fela Used To Send His PA To London To Buy Sweets, Ice Cream – Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has disclosed that his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, used to send his personal assistant to London to buy ice cream and his favourite sweet for him.

Kuti stated this during an Instagram Live video message

He told his fans that being a pan-Africanist doesn’t necessarily mean one should suffer.

He explained that despite being a pan-Africanist, Fela enjoyed life to the fullest.

Kuti argued that his father did not allow his ideology to stand in the way of enjoying what other countries could offer.

Kuti said, “Anyone that tells you that to be a pan-Africanist is to suffer, is a liar. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, is Fela also a liar? Do you enjoy more than Fela?

“Fela used to send his PA to London to buy ice cream and his favourite sweet for him. The PA would leave Lagos 10am and arrive in London 3pm.

“He had to go to Bond Street to buy Fela’s favorite sweet. The name of the PA was Femi Bankole Osula but we called him ‘Femi Photo’ because he was also Fela’s photographer.

“He would arrive in Lagos the next morning with the sweet and ice cream. Does that mean Fela is not a pan-Africanist because he likes to lick ice cream?

Story continues below advertisement

“You must not enjoy the sweet creams of this life, is that your idea of pan-Africanist? ‘I’m not African because I was born in Africa, I’m African because Africa was born in me.’ It means that for those little pressures that you want to get, you must never betray or sabotage your own people. I will never destroy Africa just because I want luxury.”