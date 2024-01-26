Edo Election: Shuaibu Boasts He’ll Clinch PDP’s Ticket

Deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, has expressed confidence that he will clinch the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Making this boast while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, Shuaibu, who debunked rumours of his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress, said he was the candidate to beat at the forthcoming governorship election.

Shuaibu said, “he will secure the PDP ticket at the primaries for the governorship election because I am the candidate to beat.”

Naija News reports that the deputy governor further expressed confidence that his principal, Godwin Obaseki, will support him to emerge as Governor of Edo state.

Shuaibu said that the governor had, during a stakeholders meeting, promised to support any candidate that won the party’s ticket.

“I can bet you that Mr Obaseki, the governor of Edo state my boss and my senior brother will support me, because he has said it at the secretariat when we had our stakeholders meeting that whoever wins he will support and whoever that will win is nobody else than Philip Shuaibu,” he said.

His comment comes amid ongoing tension between his principal. Shuaibu and Obaseki are believed to be at odds over plans by Shuaibu to join the state governorship race.