Guber Poll: Edo People Will Reject Godfathers, Imposition Of Candidates – Yesufu

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abubakar Yesufu, has declared that godfathers and imposition of candidates will be rejected in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Monday, Yesufu stated that the people of the state need a governor who is friendly and has no political godfather.

Yesufu stated that the people will reject any attempt to impose any candidate on them, saying that the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state will be people-friendly.

He said: “The gubernatorial election in Edo State will be people-friendly as it will be determined by the people.

“I will soon commence a tour of the state from Igueben Local Government Area, where I am the Ogieneni of Igueben ( Elephant of the kingdom). The business of government and governance can no longer be left to aristocratic junkers masquerading as “ new saviours.

“With the defeat of Denco, which meant the defeat of his godfather, it is normal that other godfathers will get the same dosage of rejections across the state.

” I want to reassure the despondent masses not to lose hope because help is on the way.

“After the tour, I promise to address a world press conference where my preferred candidate will be made known.”