Edo Gov: ‘Obidient Movement’ Dissociates Self From Labour Party

Advertisement

In the buildup to the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, the Edo Obidient Movement, a non-political group that previously supported the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections, has officially distanced itself from the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Olumide Akpata.

Naija News reports that the announcement came during a press briefing at the NUJ Secretariat in Benin City, where the group’s spokesperson, Ikhuenbor Figo, expressed disillusionment with the Labour Party, particularly criticizing its performance and conduct as an alternative political force in Nigeria.

The Edo Obidient Movement, which originally rallied behind LP due to its support for Peter Obi’s presidential candidacy, has now voiced its discontent with the party’s operations and leadership.

“Our involvement with LP during the 2023 general elections was strictly based on our support for Peter Obi. However, we are disappointed by the party’s performance and actions, which do not align with our values and expectations,” Figo stated.

Advertisement

He further highlighted the group’s dissatisfaction with the LP’s primary election process in Edo State, accusing party leaders at various levels of engaging in activities that undermine democratic principles.

In a bold statement, Figo declared, “We completely disassociate ourselves from the Labour Party and its candidate for the Edo 2024 governorship campaign, street rallies, and fitness walk.”

This marks a significant shift in the group’s political alignment and raises questions about the potential impact on the Labour Party’s campaign in Edo State.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Edo Obidient Movement called upon Peter Obi to take decisive action to reform the Labour Party’s leadership ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

The group reaffirmed its support for Obi, urging him to ensure the party reflects the values and integrity he represents.

“As supporters of Peter Obi, we urge him to address the issues within the Labour Party and ensure it stands as a credible and principled political option for Nigerians,” Figo emphasized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Edo Obidient Movement disclosed that it plans to announce its preferred political party and candidate for the upcoming governorship election in the coming weeks, signalling a new direction in its political advocacy and support in Edo State.