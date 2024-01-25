Tunisia Coach Jalel Kadri Announces His Resignation After Failing In 2023 AFCON

The head coach of the Tunisia national team, Jalel Kadri has announced his resignation from the team after a poor outing at the 2023 AFCON.

Jalel Kadri has been involved with Tunisia national team since 2013. However, his long-term involvement with the team in a managerial role started in June 2021 when he became the team’s assistant coach under coach Mondher Kebaier.

He replaced Kebaier during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon when the coach stepped down after contracting Covid-19.

Kadri’s first game in charge of Tunisia was against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2021 AFCON round of 16 with a slim 1-0 win for the Tunisian.

Unfortunately, in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, Jalel Kadri failed to help Tunisia record any win in the tournament as they finished bottom of Group E with two points in three games.

After the early exit from the tournament on Wednesday, January 24, Kadri who is under investigation in Tunisia for corruption charges announced his resignation from the national team.

“The defeat against Namibia in the first match affected us psychologically, and we shouldn’t have lost”, Jalel Kadri said as quoted by CAF media.

Story continues below advertisement

“We improved against Mali and South Africa, but we were not efficient in attack. My mission as the head of the Tunisian national team is now over. This is my decision and in my contract.”