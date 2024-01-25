Teams Super Eagles Of Nigeria Will Face On Their Road To 2023 AFCON Final

The 2023 AFCON campaign has reached an advanced stage where every minute matters and most Nigerian fans are very excited that Super Eagles are still part of the party.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, most football enthusiasts predicted that the Super Eagles are one of the favourites to win the tournament due to the array of stars in the squad and that prediction is gradually coming to realization.

Note that the Super Eagles qualified for the tournament’s round of 16 after recording two slim wins and one draw in Group A. They finished second in the group with 7 points, the same points as first-placed Equatorial Guinea who have a superior goal difference.

In the round of 16, the Eagles are condemned to knock out Cameroon to progress to the quarter-finals. The last time the Nigerian side went that far in the competition was in 2019 when they finished third in the competition.

The three times winners of the tournament were knocked out in the round of 16 in the last edition which was held in Cameroon from January to February 2022.

Interestingly, in the 2023 AFCON, the Eagles will have to go through Cameroon who have defeated them three times in three different finals of the competition.

If the Super Eagles who have scored just three goals so far in the 2023 AFCON manage to beat Cameroon on Saturday, January 27, they will face the winner of the match between Angola and Namibia in the quarter-finals at 6 p.m. on February 2, 2024.

If the Nigerian side manages to scale through either Angola or Namibia, they will face Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Egypt, or D.R. Congo in the semi-finals at 6 p.m. on February 7.

All things being equal, the Super Eagles of Nigeria could face the following countries: Cape Verde, Mauritania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Morocco, or South Africa in the 2023 AFCON final at 9 p.m. on February 11.