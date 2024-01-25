Troost-Ekong, Yusuf Resume Full Training Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Cameroon 2023 AFCON Clash

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro has received a big boost ahead of his team’s 2023 AFCON round of 16 clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Ahead of the Super Eagles vs Cameroon clash at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, Nigeria’s vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, and the team’s new midfielder Alhassan Yusuf are back to full training.

Troost-Ekong and Yusuf were spotted in training at the Ecole Nationale de la Police in Abidjan on Wednesday, January 24.

Recall that Yusuf sustained a thigh injury in the Eagles’ 1-1 tie with Equatorial Guinea on January 14. Despite that, he was seen as the Eagles’ best player in the game.

As a result of the injury, he was unable to play in the team’s subsequent group matches against Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast.

As for Troost-Ekong, the 30-year-old defender was ruled out of the Super Eagles’ last group stage game which was a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, following a hamstring injury he sustained in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

The PAOK of Greece defender, who netted the game-winning penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box, was one of Nigeria’s most impressive performers in their slim 1-0 victory over the Ivory Coast, and his services will be highly needed against Cameroon on Saturday.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cameroon will play their round of 16 game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. This is the same venue where the two teams squared off in the AFCON final in 1984 which the Indomitable won.

Story continues below advertisement

So far in the history of the AFCON, Nigeria and Cameroon have met seven times, the two sides have three wins each and one draw.