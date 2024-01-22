Alhassan Yusuf Gives Update On His Fitness Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Guinea-Bissau Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf has confirmed that he has started training after sustaining an injury in the team’s opening 2023 AFCON match against Equatorial Guinea.

Aside from the Super Eagles recording a disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, Alhassan Yusuf who was Nigeria’s best player in the game was substituted due to an injury to the sadness of most Nigerian football enthusiasts.

Despite the harsh criticism against the Super Eagles for drawing against the National Thunder, the team’s fans saved their best remarks for Alhassan Yusuf, who looked good in his Eagles debut.

Yusuf won seven duels in the match against Equatorial Guinea, more than any other player, according to Sofascore and Fotmob.

In addition to making one interception and winning three tackles, he did not allow any opponent to dribble past him.

Unfortunately, the injury he sustained against Equatorial Guinea forced the Royale Antwerp midfielder to miss the Super Eagles’ famous 1-0 win over the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast. He is also expected to miss the Eagles’ last group stage game of the tournament which is against Guinea-Bissau at 6 p.m. this evening, January 22.

Ahead of the game, Alhassan Yusuf was quoted as saying on Sunday, January 21: “(I’ll return) very soon, I’ve started to jog and run and do some work on the pitch. In one or two days, I’ll be back.”

Fulham defender, Calvin Bassey took Yusuf’s spot in defensive midfield during the game against Ivory Coast. The Nigerian defender should be able to maintain that position against Guinea-Bissau later this evening, thanks to his impressive performance in the last game.