Alhassan Yusuf Ruled Out Of Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria Clash

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has confirmed that Alhassan Yusuf won’t be fit enough for the team’s 2023 AFCON game against the hosts, Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Alhassan Yusuf was one of the last set of players to join the Super Eagles’ AFCON squad. He replaced the injured defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi less than three days to the commencement of the tournament.

Interestingly, coach Jose Peseiro was able to incorporate him into the team fast enough and started him in the Super Eagles’ opening AFCON game against Equatoria Guinea on January 14.

Unfortunately, Alhassan Yusuf who currently plays for Belgian first-division club, Royal Antwerp, suffered a knock in the game and had to be substituted in the 69th minute.

Before he left the game, Nigeria had come from a goal down to equalize 1-1. Unfortunately, that was the final scoreline of the game.

Most football enthusiasts believed that Yusuf gave the best account of himself in the game due to his tireless run, timely interceptions, and passes.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles won’t have his services when they take on Ivory Coast who won their opening game against Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

After the game, Alhassan Yusuf said: “I think I am happy with my performance but disappointed we didn’t win, I think we created a lot of chances but hopefully the goals will come in our next game.”

He added, “I suffered a cramp, but I will see how it goes.”

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the game between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, Jose Peseiro said: “Yusuf is out but he may be back for our last group game.”

This means that the Super Eagles will play against Ivory Coast without a natural defensive midfielder. This also means that Southampton midfielder, Joe Aribo who played as a substitute in the last game, could start against the hosts at 6 p.m. on Thursday.