Man City Signs Claudio Echeverri As Maddison Returns For Spurs Vs City Clash

Manchester City have signed an Argentina Under-17 midfielder, Claudio Echeverri from the Argentine club, River Plate.

Claudio Echeverri signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City after the club paid River Plate approximately £12.5 million.

The 18-year-old will, however, remain at River Plate until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Before Manchester City sealed the deal, Claudio Echeverri had made six appearances for River Plate’s starting lineup.

Recall that Manchester City and River Plate signed a similar deal when Argentine youngster, Julian Alvarez agreed to join the Premier League club in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, has announced that James Maddison would play against Manchester City in this Friday’s FA Cup tie.

Note that Maddison hasn’t played a competitive game for Tottenham Hotspur since November 2023 due to an ankle injury.

According to the Australian tactician, Postecoglou, “there aren’t too many in the league that are like” Maddison, as he added that the player’s availability helps the club’s “ability to prepare for the challenges ahead.”

“We have been through a difficult period”, the coach concluded.

Also, two Tottenham defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, are available for the FA Cup tie with Manchester City on Friday after a period on the sidelines due to different degrees of injuries.

Spurs and City will square off in the FA Cup fourth-round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 26.