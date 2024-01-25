Cubana Chiefpriest Splashes Millions On 2024 Cadillac Escalade For Wife To Cure Her Boredom

Popular Nigerian socialite cum businessman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has showered love on his wife, Angel.

Naija News reports that the celebrity barman, in a post via his Instagram story on Thursday, revealed how he spent millions on his wife to cure her boredom.

Sharing a photo of the new car he got for his wife, Cubana Chiefpriest said he did it because she got tired of her old G63, and he decided to switch things up by acquiring a 2024 presidential Escalade Cadillac.

He wrote: “My baby @_deangels got bored of her G63, so I switched it up for her to presidential. 2024 Escalade Cadillac 600.”

In other news, controversial reality TV star, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has apologised to Nigerian men over a derogatory statement she made in the past.

Phyna admitted that what she said about men being cheap when it comes to sexual relationships was wrong.

Naija News understands that the hype woman had, in the latest episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, opined that men are “cheap” and mostly grovel when women make slight advances towards them.

She further stated that a lot of men are married to women who approached them, as she emphasized that men cover their insecurity by shaming women with their body counts.

Her statement was, however, greeted with heavy backlash from netizens.

However, commenting on a viral clip of her podcast on X, where she was dragged, Phyna admitted that her comments were flawed.