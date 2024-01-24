Video: Burna Boy Gets Frustrated During Performance In Ivory Coast, Storms Off Stage

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, angrily stormed off the stage during his performance in Ivory Coast.

Naija News reports that in a video making rounds online, the ‘City Boy’ crooner’s performance in Ivory Coast ended abruptly following a sound malfunction on stage.

In another video, Burna Boy, after waiting for some time for the sound to be fixed, stormed off stage while the music enthusiasts were shouting at the top of their voices.

He was later spotted angrily telling his assistant to drive him out of the event venue.

Watch the video below:

In related news, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, as his favourite Nigerian singer.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State governor disclosed this in a recent interview with Arise TV.

Amaechi said he follows Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage, but he is a great fan of Burna Boy because of his musical style.

He added that his current favourite song is ‘Agba Baller’ by Flavour.