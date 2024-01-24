Super Eagles’ Troost-Ekong Insists His 2023 AFCON Is Not Over

The Super Eagles’ vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has insisted that he is not out of the 2023 AFCON despite having fitness issues.

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro benched Troost-Ekong during the team’s last group stage match at the 2023 AFCON against Guinea-Bissau which ended in a 1-0 victory for Nigeria.

Before then, Troost-Ekong participated in all two of the Eagles’ opening group stage games against Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea. He even scored the only goal of the match against the hosts by converting a penalty kick awarded to Nigeria after Victor Osimhen was fouled within the opposition’s penalty box.

However, a few hours before the game against Guinea-Bissau, pictures of the defender with ice strapped to his knee surfaced on social media, ruling Troost-Ekong out of the game. That also sparked speculation that he wouldn’t be able to play until the end of the tournament.

However, the 30-year-old central defender said he would start training today, January 24, which will be a huge boost for Peseiro, who intends to have one of his most seasoned defenders available for Saturday’s round of 16 showdown against Cameroon.

“Do I look like I am out of the tournament,” Troost-Ekong said in a video posted by Oga Nla Media on X.

“I’m not out of the tournament; I’m getting better, I am looking to return to training the day after next (Wednesday).”