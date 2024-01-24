Police Vow To Arrest Nigerian LGBTQ Members Publicly Revealing Their Sexuality In Viral Video

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the police will take action against members of the LGBTQ community in Nigeria who openly revealed their sexuality in a viral TikTok video.

Naija News reports that LGBTQ members, while participating in a popular online challenge, publicly spoke about their sexuality and the misconceptions people have about them.

The video generated mixed reactions, with some Nigerians asking if the anti-gay law signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in January 2007 is no longer effective.

However, an X user, King Yusuf, drew the attention of the police spokesman, Adejobi, to the video, questioning if LGBTQ is now legal in Nigeria.

The post reads, “@Princemoye1 @PoliceNG una no update us say LGBTQ is now legal in Naija 🇳🇬 o. Buh, no shaking, all of us go well last.”

Responding, Adejobi pointed out that LGBTQ members are criminals and punishable under the law.

The police boss stated that the security agency is on the case to take necessary actions.

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote, “They are criminal and punishable under the law. We are on this clip to take necessary action according to the provisions of the law in Nigeria. These are unnatural offences and are totally condemned. Thanks”