Perish The Thought Of Taking Akwa Ibom State In 2027 – PDP Tells Akpabio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to perish the thought of taking control of Akwa Ibom State in 2027, as agents of disunity cannot sway the citizens.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, during an event at his country home in Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Government Area, said no force would stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from taking over Akwa Ibom state governorship from PDP in 2027.

However, PDP, in a statement on Wednesday through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Akpabio’s boast exposes his level of arrogance and disdain for the sensibility, intelligence, democratic rights and sovereignty of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

The opposition party urged Akpabio to focus on the challenges of the Senate and address the allegation of how a prominent National Assembly member connived with the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to siphon billions of Naira.

The PDP urged the people of Akwa Ibom to disregard Senator Akpabio’s antics and remain united in their determination to continue to build their State under the banner of the PDP.

The statement reads, “The Party counsels the Senate President to come to terms with the fact that the people of Akwa Ibom State are firmly rooted in the PDP as a peaceful and united people blessed by God, especially under the immediate past and current administration. They cannot be swayed by any agent of disunity, incitement, hatred and retrogression whose intention is to use propaganda and hate speeches to derail and appropriate the State for selfish interest.

“Our Party advices Senator Akpabio to leave Akwa Ibom State alone and focus on the challenges of his office as Senate President, which is alleged to be engaged in process manipulation and sharp practices including alleged budget padding and diversion of public funds.

“Senator Akpabio should address the allegations in the public domain that a prominent official of the National Assembly in connivance with another top official in the Presidency have been using ministers and other government functionaries to siphon billions of Naira including funds meant for palliatives for poor Nigerians under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Nigerians can recall that there are pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Senator Akpabio’s watch as Governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“These are funds belonging to and meant for the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom State and the Niger Delta Region and our Party challenges the Senate President to immediately come clean and clear the air on these allegations, especially given the sanctity of the office which he now occupies.

“Senator Akpabio should note that the office of the Senate President does not confer any form of immunity on him from investigation and/or prosecution. In any event, he must know that time does not run against the State in criminal matters.

“Senator Akpabio should as a matter of public duty concentrate on attending to the plethora of allegations of corruption around him to justify the respect and integrity expected of the occupier of the office of the Senate President.”