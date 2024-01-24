Meet Ondo Deputy Governor Nominee, Olayide Owolabi Adelami

The nominee for the deputy governor position in Ondo State, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, is set to undergo screening before the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday, January 26.

The Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, made this announcement during Wednesday’s plenary after reading a letter from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Oladiji mentioned that the governor’s actions were in accordance with Section 191(3) b&c of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Meet the new Ondo deputy Governor nominee, Olayide Owolabi Adelami

Adelami is from Owo, in the Owo local government area. He was born over six decades ago to the family of Oluka Oribokun by Pa and Mrs. Amos Adelami.

Education was pivotal in Adelami’s life, with Imade College in Owo and The Polytechnic, Ibadan, shaping his formative academic years. This educational foundation paved the way for a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Lagos and the achievement of an MBA from Ogun State University.

Venturing into the professional world, Adelami’s journey kicked off in December 1983 when he joined the Federal Civil Service as an Accountant II, marking the beginning of a dedicated career.

His chapter as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly concluded in April 2018, leaving behind a legacy of valuable contributions to the nation’s legislative workings.

A significant moment in his career unfolded in 1988 when Adelami became an integral part of the National Assembly Provisional Office in Abuja, standing among the pioneering staff of the Constituent Assembly that eventually evolved into the present-day National Assembly.

Highlighting his diverse capabilities, 1996 saw an invitation for Adelami to contribute to the establishment of the Accounts Department of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund.

The year 2014 marked a significant milestone as Adelami ascended to the role of Secretary (Permanent Secretary) at the Directorate of Procurement, Estate, and Works—a position he held until his appointment as the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

Although rooted in Owo, Adelami’s dreams took a political turn in 2020 when he pursued the APC governorship—a venture he graciously stepped back from in respect for the late Akeredolu.

Beyond the corridors of government, Adelami’s commitment extended to the Family Support Trust Fund, where he led the Finance and Accounts Department between 1996 and 2000, leaving an indelible mark on the organization.