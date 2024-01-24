‘Kidnappers Have Taken Over Lagos’ – DJ Big N Raises Alarm

Mavin Records disk jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, popularly known as DJ Big N, has claimed there is an influx of kidnappers in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the music star raised the alarm in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Big N said he can ‘categorically’ confirm that kidnappers are now in the state and urged residents to be vigilant and protect themselves and their loved ones.

He wrote, “I repeat, please be very vigilant of your surroundings. Especially while driving or walking in Lagos. I can categorically tell you that kidnappers are now in Lagos. Walk in groups.

“And make sure your car doors are pinned down. Protect yourself and your loved ones.”

In related news, the Abia State Police has discovered a tunnel reportedly used by kidnappers to move victims into the bush.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, disclosed the development over the weekend.

He revealed that the tunnel was located in the Lekwesi community, Umunneochi LGA.

The commissioner explained that he led a team of Operation Crush” men and some Abia State government officials to two schools taken over by kidnappers in Lekwesi community, Umunneochi LGA.

Onwuemelie said that the schools that were visited have been dilapidated for a long time, adding that reconstruction of the schools would make it difficult for criminals to make use of them as dens.

CP Onwuemelie further said that the entire area is vast, and the culverts seen in the bushy areas could be used to hide victims.