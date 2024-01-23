Police Uncover School, Tunnel Used By Kidnappers To Transport Victims

The Abia State Police has discovered a tunnel reportedly used by kidnappers to move victims into the bush.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, disclosed the development over the weekend.

He revealed that the tunnel was located at the Lekwesi community, Umunneochi LGA.

The commissioner explained that he led a team of Operation Crush” men and some Abia State government officials to two schools taken over by kidnappers in Lekwesi community, Umunneochi LGA.

Onwuemelie said that the schools that were visited have been dilapidated for a long time, adding that reconstruction of the schools would make it difficult for criminals to make use of them as dens.

CP Onwuemelie further said that the entire area is vast and the culverts seen in the bushy areas could be used to hide victims.

“Because, if you are not aware that those culverts are there and you are passing by, you just pass on on top. There is a possibility that any structure that provides cover can be used to hide kidnapped victims including the culverts but we must also tell you that in the past seven months, the challenge of kidnapping has been tackled very well in Abia State,” he said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Commander Macdonald Uba (Rtd) who was part of the team, alleged that roads around the schools were not built by previous administrations, pointing out that kidnappers took advantage of the situation to use the places as their den.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the Abia State Government would do the road and reactivate the schools but urged the host villages to always provide timely information to the state government and security operatives.