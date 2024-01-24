Aiyedatiwa Appoints New SSG, Chief Protocol

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following the recent dissolution of the Ondo State Executive Council, has made new appointments in his administration.

Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi has been named the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol.

These appointments were confirmed in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.

Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi is not new to the political landscape of Ondo State.

He has previously held various key positions, including being the former chairman of Local and Chieftaincy Affair and a former caretaker chairman of the Akure South council area.

Notably, Oluwatuyi also served as the SSG under the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

The appointment of Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol further reinforces the governor’s intent to refresh his team.

According to Adeniyan’s statement, these appointments are effective immediately.

These developments come just hours after Governor Aiyedatiwa announced a sweeping dissolution of the State Executive Council.

This action extended to all cabinet members, who were directed to promptly hand over their responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

In addition, the Governor’s directive included the immediate termination of all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) under his administration, emphasizing the substantial restructuring occurring within the state’s governance.