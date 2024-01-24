Ondo Governor, Aiyedatiwa Dissolves Executive Council

In a sweeping move, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The decision, effective immediately, was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on January 24, 2024.

The dissolution extends to all members of the Cabinet, who have been instructed to hand over their duties and responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices without delay.

Furthermore, the Governor’s directive also encompasses all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) appointed under his administration.

They are relieved of their duties effective immediately and are required to hand over all government properties currently in their possession.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his statement, expressed gratitude to the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the state during their tenure.

The reasons behind this abrupt dissolution have not been explicitly stated, leading to speculations and discussions among political analysts and citizens alike.

There are indications that Aiyedatiwa, who took over as Governor of Ondo State following the death of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, intends to contest in the 2024 governorship election.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision of the Ondo State Governor might not be related to his governorship ambition.