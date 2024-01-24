2024 Brit Awards: Trio Of Burna Boy, Asake, Rema Lands Nominations

Nigerian Afrobeats artists Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have been nominated for this year’s BRIT Awards, the UK’s most prominent music awards ceremony.

Burna Boy and Asake earned nominations in the star-studded International Artist of the Year category, while Rema’s track ‘Calm Down’ secured a nomination in the highly sought-after International Song of the Year category.

The pair will compete in the International Artist of the Year category against renowned global stars, including SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lanarkshire Del Rey, CMAT, and Caroline Polachek.

In the International Song of the Year category, ‘Calm Down’ will vie for recognition alongside international hits such as Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Paint The Town Red,’ Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers,’ SZA’s ‘Kill Bill,’ Cameroonian diva Libianca’s ‘People,’ and South Africa’s Tyla’s ‘Water.’

Raye has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2024 Brit Awards, securing seven impressive nominations and becoming the first artist to achieve such recognition in a single year.

The 2024 Brit Awards are set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, and will be broadcasted on ITV1 and ITVX.