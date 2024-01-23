Why I Want To Be White Woman In My Next Life – Destiny Etiko Reveals

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko recently expressed a desire to be a white woman in her next life.

The revelation came as she reacted to a video shared by Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, showcasing two Caucasian women discussing their financial independence.

In response to a video featuring two Caucasian women emphasizing financial independence and a preference for meaningful interactions over extravagant dates, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko expressed her aspiration to be a white woman in her next life.

She highlighted that, as a black Nigerian woman, she doesn’t anticipate favours from men but acknowledges and accepts them when they come.

Etiko further shared that she dislikes receiving negative responses when she makes requests. Consequently, she expressed a preference for working “tirelessly” to attain her goals, emphasizing a proactive and self-reliant approach to striving for what she wants.

Etiko wrote: “In my next life, I will be a white girl. Cos Even as a Nigerian babe, I don’t expect anything from anyone but if it happens den it’s fine.

“Cos I hate to hear N0 for an answer when I demand for something, So I would rather work tirelessly to achieve my goals in life.

Story continues below advertisement

“I work for my money.”