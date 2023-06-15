Destiny Etiko, Other Top Celebrities Mourn Late Don Brymo

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and other celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor Don Brymo Uchegbu who died at the age of 56.

It would be recalled that the veteran actor died in his sleep on Wednesday night, according to his colleague and friend Mayor Ofoegbu.

Reacting to his death, Destiny, who had worked on several projects with Don Brymo, in an Instagram post, said he would be remembered forever.

“May your soul REST IN PEACE SIR. You will forever be remembered,” she wrote.

Actor Iyke Olisa also mourned the deceased via Instagram. He said, “This man here in this picture, my best partner, my best friend, my best actor, my bosom paddy, IGWE OZUOOMEE, ODUMODU 1, DON BRYMO UCHEGBU is gone.

“He just died this early morning. Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh Rest In Peace onye oma. So I can’t see you again ooooooh God! Rest in Peace the most powerful Actor I know in Nollywood.”

Actor Junior Pope wrote also on Instagram, “All who walk the Earth must die. But the true hero never dies. In our memory he will live forever……. Rest Well DON BRYMO.”

Don Brymo featured in many movies including Anger of a Wonder Girl, Ikemba, Ritual of Vengeance, and Wedding in Nigeria.