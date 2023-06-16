Even If You Are Older Than Me, I Go Still Slap Craze Comot For Your Body – Etiko Blasts Orjiakor (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Destiny Etiko has called out her colleague, Ruby Orjiakor over money issues.

Speaking via a video shared on her Facebook page, the thespian disclosed that she paid Orjiakor the sum of N700K for a movie role but she refused to show up or refund the money.

Etiko lamented that she often keeps to herself in the industry because of situations such as this.

The actress berated Ruby for reportedly issuing threats about physically assaulting her whilst holding on to her money.

Etiko subsequently dropped the address of her present location in the video and dared Orjiakor to turn up.

Etiko threatened to beat her up mercilessly if she dares to storm the location, adding that she doesn’t care if Ruby is older than her or not.

Etiko warned her colleague to do the needful and return her money back to her.

Captioning the 6 minutes video, she wrote:

“Ruby Orjiakor or whatever your name is… It’s quite obvious you are looking for someone to trend with Mrs CLOUTINA.”

Watch the video below,