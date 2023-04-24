If Destiny Etiko Is Truly A Virgin, I Will Marry Her – Says Nkechi’s Ex-boyfriend, Falegan

Nigerian socialite, Opeyemi Falegan, has announced his intention to marry curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko.

This is coming hours after Etiko disclosed that she is still a virgin at age 33.

Naija News reports that Etiko during an interview with OakTv spoke about her personal life and the decision to remain celibate.

Her revelation attracted a barrage of reactions as netizens and some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry expressed doubt.

However, in a social media post on Sunday, Falegan, who is a former partner of actress Nkechi Blessing, said he would marry Etiko if truly the curvaceous thespian was still a virgin.

He claimed Eitko has the “best shape in Nollywood and quite outspoken and well educated,” adding that she is his kind of woman.

Falegan said on his Instagram page that before people think that Etiko was lying about her virginity status or “can’t fit into Ekiti First Lady”, they should remember that he “had a purpose before anyone had an opinion.”

Falegan said that should the dream wedding come true, it would be officiated by popular OAP, Daddy Freeze.

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija reality show star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj has disclosed that she can’t have a child with an entertainer.

Speaking via a post on Twitter, the reality TV star stated that having a baby with a celebrity is a tiring job.

The 29-year-old explained that she is a jealous love and cannot handle the pressure of having a baby with an entertainer.

According to Tolanibaj, the decision is to save herself from future toxicity.

She tweeted, “Having a baby with an entertainer must constantly be draining. I recognize that I’m a jealous lover, so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”