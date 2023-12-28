Video: ‘When I Arrive Here, I’m In A Different World’ – Senator Ita Giwa Sparks Reactions With Expensive Village Bedroom

Senator Ita Giwa has sparked reactions online with her palatial village bedroom.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, shared a video of the mansion via her Instagram page on Thursday.

The movie star said she paid a visit to the Senator in Calabar while in the state for a job.

The video shows the politician’s expensive bed, a sofa, a television, and a massive rug designed to suit her taste.

Speaking, Ita Giwa said she always feels different in the apartment after experiencing hectic times with Nigerian political issues.

Destiny Etiko captioned the video, “Came over to see mummy b4 the main event begins @therealitagiwa ❤️ and this is just a village house o chia. I must make money on this life o. Cos me I need to be a baby girl in own home jus as mummy.”

The video sparked reactions from netizens.

@officialokoli wrote: “Abeg just help me carry the bed as you dey come back😂😂😂…a beautiful celebration hun”

@evaokoro wrote: “Wow this is beautiful”

@queenofficial wrote: “Money is good Biko. Chaia…only room oo”

@obianuju wrote: “Such an amazing soul much love Mama”

@nneomaapril wrote: “mummy say political fights. The room is huge and very fine”

@glova wrote: “Soft life. Nah poor man house dem dey pull slippers, rich people house dem dey wear slippers enter”

Story continues below advertisement



@eleshaofficial wrote: “ITAGIWA na strong woman💪✊ I love her”