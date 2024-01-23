National Team Super Eagles Are Likely To Play Against In 2023 AFCON Round Of 16

The next opponent for the Super Eagles of Nigeria will come from Group C in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles who have been struggling to convert their chances so far in the tournament will be squarely tempted in the round of 16 where they will face a more organized team.

So far in the tournament, the Nigerian side whose attack is being led by Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, who scored 10 goals in the AFCON qualifiers, have managed to score just three goals in three games.

Recall that they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in the opening Group stage game and the goal was scored by Osimhen through a header.

In the second group stage game, the Super Eagles recorded a 1-0 victory over the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, via the penalty spot. The goal was scored by William Troost-Ekong.

On Monday, January 22, the Super Eagles played their last group-stage game in the campaign which was against Guinea-Bissau who didn’t record any points in the tournament.

Despite playing with the struggling side, the Nigerian team failed to convert their numerous chances. They managed to win the game courtesy of a 37th-minute own goal from Opa Sangante.

Fortunately, the disappointing overall team performance didn’t stop the Eagles from making it out of Group A with 7 points in three games, the same points as first-placed Equatorial Guinea who have a superior goal difference.

At the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on January 27, the might of the Nigerian team will be tested by the second runner-up of Group C.

Currently, Guinea which beat Nigeria 1-0 during a pre-AFCON friendly on January 9, are the one sitting in the second spot in Group C. They currently have four points in two games going into their last group stage game at 6 p.m. today which is against first-placed Senegal who have 6 points in two games.

Story continues below advertisement

If the game ends in a draw or a victory for Senegal, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Guinea in the 2023 AFCON round of 16. But if Guinea manage to beat the in-form reigning African champions, Nigeria will face the Senegalese side.