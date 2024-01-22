Egypt, Cape Verde Qualify For 2023 AFCON Round Of 16, Ghana Unsure

Egypt came from a goal down to beat Cape Verde 2-1 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny as they booked themselves a place in the next round of the 2023 AFCON.

Initially, it was looking like Ghana would qualify from Group B ahead of Egypt but the Black Stars threw away a 2-goal lead to put themselves in a difficult situation in the 2023 AFCON after an abysmal start to the tournament.

The Black Stars started their campaign in the tournament in Ivory Coast with a 1-2 defeat to lowly-rated Cape Verde on June 14.

On January 18, they threw away a 1-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Egypt as they continued to mount pressure on themselves.

Also, on January 22, the Ghanaians suffered a more embarrassing setback as they failed to protect their 2-goal lead throughout the regulation time against Mozambique.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana in the 15th minute via the penalty spot and doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Ghana’s opponent, Mozambique, started a tense fight back in the 90th-minute mark which paid off in the 91st and 94th minute.

While in the game between Cape Verde and Egypt, the Cape Verdeans opened the scoring in stoppage time of the first half. The pharaohs equalized in the 50th minute as injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stand.

In the stoppage time of the regulation time, Egypt took the lead but that didn’t last for more than 6 minutes before the Cape Verdeans equalised.

The 2-2 draw from both games means Cape Verde finished the group stage campaign as leaders of Group B with 7 points in three games. Egypt finished second with three points in three games.

As it stands, Ghana who have two points in three games will have to wait for the conclusion of the group stage as they fancy a chance of scaling through to the next round as one of the three best losers. But this might be impossible as there might be more than three third placed countries that might finish the group stage campaign with at least three points.