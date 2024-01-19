2023 AFCON: Cape Verde Top Egypt, Ghana In Group B After Humbling Mozambique

Cape Verde have continued their smooth run in the 2023 AFCON as they recorded their second victory in the tournament by humbling Mozambique earlier today.

When Cape Verde defeated Ghana 2-1 in their opening game in the 2023 AFCON on January 14, most football enthusiasts thought it was a fluke.

The Island country proved their doubters wrong earlier today as they demolished Mozambique to remain top of Group B after Egypt and Ghana played a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Former Manchester United player, Bebé who currently plays for Spanish La Liga club, Zaragoza on loan from Rayo Vallecano scored the opener in the 32nd minute for Cape Verde against Mozambique. Bebé scored the goal via a free-kick distance away from the eighteen yard box.

Ryan Mendes who currently plays for Turkish club, Karagümrük scored the second goal in the 51st minute to make the game more difficult for Mozambique.

The best chance The Mambas had in the game was when the VAR refused to grant them a penalty call.

As they were fighting to get back into the game, 26-year-old Kevin Pina who plays for Russian club Krasnodar made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

The 3-0 win means that Cape Verde are currently topping Group B with 6 points in 2 games, four points above second-placed Egypt and five points above third-placed Ghana.

So far in the group which was expected to be an easy run for 7 times AFCON winners, Egypt and four times AFCON winners, Ghana, only Cape Verde who have made just four appearances in the competition have recorded a win.