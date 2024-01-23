Mohamed Salah’s Injury “Worse Than First Feared” – Agent

Mohamed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa said the injury the Liverpool’s winger suffered during the ongoing 2023 AFCON is “worse than first feared”.

Mohamed Salah, 31, suffered the injury during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in their second Group B clash on Thursday.

Following the injury, the Egyptian Football Association announced that Salah would miss at least two games. He has already missed one out of the two games which was their 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on Monday night, January 22.

Mohamed Salah is expected to miss their round of 16 game against the second-placed team in Group F on January 28.

Following the announcement of the injury, Liverpool confirmed that the Egyptian winger who watched from the stands as his team stole a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde on Monday night, is expected to return to Anfield on Wednesday, January 24.

Despite the injury and the possibility of Salah returning to Anfield to start his rehabilitation, Egypt are still holding out hope that the winger can feature in the team’s potential quarterfinal.

The good news is that Liverpool, through the club’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has not ruled out the possibility of Salah returning to Ivory Coast to continue with the tournament if the team progresses beyond the round of 16.

Klopp said: “I would say if Egypt qualifies for the final, if he’s fit before the final, then probably yes.”

But Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa added via X: “Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games.

“His best chance at participating in the current Afcon is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”