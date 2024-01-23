EFCC: Latest Betta Edu News, Updates On Humanitarian Ministry Scandal For Jan. 23rd, 2024

As the controversy associated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation rages on, Naija News brings you the latest update on suspended Minister, Betta Edu, her predecessor Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq and others associated with the scandal.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has disowned groups organising protests in her support to be reinstated to President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Edu, in a release on Monday by her media aide, Rasheed Olanrewaju, claimed that she did not authorise groups to organise public prayers and protests on her behalf.

The suspended minsiter said she was confident and committed to the government’s ongoing inquiry and was fully collaborating with the authorities.

Edu added that she did not sponsor any public activity and urged those behind the planned actions to stop it for smooth investigation into the allegations made against her.

A legal practitioner, Inibehe Effiong, has urged the Federal Government to abolish the N-Power and other social intervention programs administered by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Effiong made this call as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, offering his perspective on the controversy involving the suspended minister, Betta Edu, who faces allegations of financial misconduct.

Effiong argues that the social intervention programs implemented under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have failed to lift impoverished Nigerians out of poverty effectively.

“We have been hearing of N-Power over the years. We have now seen that the government is saying that they want to spend N3 billion to audit the social register, which is scandalous. What are you spending N3 billion to audit? It’s embarrassing, some of the things we hear in this country.

“So, I am saying that these social intervention schemes or programmes should be scrapped. It has not altered the poverty ratio in the country, it has not had any effect on inflation, it does not improve the purchasing power of the Nigerian people, let us scrap it completely,” Effiong said.

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has called on Nigerians to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N583 million by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

In a statement released to journalists over the weekend by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni emphasized the importance of allowing the EFCC to conduct its investigations without public interference.

This comes in light of the controversy surrounding the suspension of Edu, who is accused of diverting a substantial amount of government funds into a private account.

Mumuni also addressed the suspension of the minister by President Bola Tinubu, calling for restraint in public discussions about the president’s decision.