Betta Edu: Why EFCC Must Be Allowed To Do Its Job – APC Chieftain

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has called on Nigerians to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N583 million by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

In a statement released to journalists over the weekend by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni emphasized the importance of allowing the EFCC to conduct its investigations without public interference.

This comes in light of the controversy surrounding the suspension of Edu, who is accused of diverting a substantial amount of government funds into a private account.

Mumuni also addressed the suspension of the minister by President Bola Tinubu, calling for restraint in public discussions about the president’s decision.

He stressed that unfounded speculations and criticisms might jeopardize the national interest and impede the ongoing legal process.

Furthermore, the APC chieftain defended President Tinubu’s initial appointment of Edu, citing it as a progressive move, considering she is both a woman and a youth.

Mumuni argued that the president’s decision to suspend Edu in the face of allegations should be seen as commendable, demonstrating a commitment to accountability and good governance.

The renowned author and security expert, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011 in Lagos State, said, “Tinubu has done the right thing by appointing a female to head the ministry, and he should be praised for suspending her over the allegation of diverting public money into a private account.

“Aside the allegation, she has been one of the promising Ministers in this administration, it is just unfortunate she found herself in this mess. Like the popular saying, evil communication corrupts good manners.

“Nigerians should not turn themselves to judges, allow EFCC to do their job, and leave Tinubu alone to concentrate on delivery dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We should be calm and continue to work together as a nation to enable good governance and also encourage the president to discharge any rot from the government.

“Nigerians should understand that corruption is more like a regalia that will always want to remain after many washings, but it will only take a while to get rid of the rotten elements in the system.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are aware that our country Nigeria has been recycling corrupt systems for decades without pretending, but with the support of the citizens, better days will surely come.”