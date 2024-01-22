I Didn’t Ask Any Group To Hold Protests To Demand My Reinstatement – Betta Edu

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has disowned groups organising protests in her support to be reinstated to President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Edu, in a release on Monday by her media aide, Rasheed Olanrewaju, claimed that she did not authorise groups to organise public prayers and protests on her behalf.

The suspended minsiter said she was confident and committed to the government’s ongoing inquiry and was fully collaborating with the authorities.

Edu added that she did not sponsor any public activity and urged those behind the planned actions to stop it for smooth investigation into the allegations made against her.

The statement reads: “Following recent developments, would like to thank various stakeholders for their immense support since the unfortunate chain of events at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Dr Betta Edu remains committed and confident in the investigative process instituted by President Bola Tinubu and is cooperating fully with relevant authorities.

“The Minister has however been made aware of several efforts by individuals, supporters and others to organise public prayers, road walk and or protests to show public support.

“We wish to use this medium to state that such efforts are not approved by her or any member of her team and should be discontinued forthwith because such efforts – no matter how noble the intent, it could be seen as an attempt to pre-empt the outcome of the investigations, or can be hijacked by nefarious persons with ulterior motives.

“We kindly request that those with such plans should show their support by respecting the process and await the official findings and conclusions.

“Your understanding and cooperation are highly appreciated at this time. She is indeed grateful for the overwhelming support from Nigerians across all strata of society especially those most dear to her heart; the Poor and vulnerable.

“By God’s Grace, she will be back to continue her selfless service to humanity, especially to the poorest of the poor whose prayers have kept her strong thus far.”