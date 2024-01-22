YPP Merges Structure With APC In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has merged its structure with that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The development was made open during a solidarity visit to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area, during the weekend, Naija News understands.

According to Daily Trust, the governorship candidate of YPP, Senator Bassey Akpan, along with the deputy governorship candidate, AIG Asuquo Amba (rtd), and other party officials, expressed that this merger is not driven by any intention to contest the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the decision, the State Chairman of YPP, Pastor Nyeneime Andy, also stated that the party’s candidates in the legislative houses will officially defect to the APC after the rerun election in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency and Ibiono Ibom State Constituency.

In his remark, Senate President Akpabio acknowledged the politician’s move as a recognition of the president’s efforts to salvage the nation by opposition parties.

Meanwhile, a coalition of youth groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, known as the Coalition of APC Kano Youths, has called for the removal of former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

The chairman of the coalition, Sadiq Ali Sango, voiced this demand during a press conference in Kano on Sunday.

Sango’s call for Ganduje’s dismissal stems from the latter’s alleged failure to secure a victory for the APC in the state during the last general election.

He asserted that Ganduje’s continued role as National Chairman was detrimental to the party’s interests and future prospects in the region.

Moreover, Sango highlighted that Ganduje’s appointment contradicts the APC’s zoning arrangement, which stipulates that the position of National Chairman should be allocated to the North Central zone.

This violation of internal party rules, according to Sango, further justifies the need for Ganduje’s removal.

In a bold move, Sango also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the return of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 2023 Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, to the APC.

He proposed that party leadership in Kano be handed over to Kwankwaso, citing his popularity and potential to reclaim the state for the APC.