Sack Ganduje Now – APC Youth Tells Tinubu

A coalition of youth groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, known as the Coalition of APC Kano Youths, has called for the removal of former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

The chairman of the coalition, Sadiq Ali Sango, voiced this demand during a press conference in Kano on Sunday.

Sango’s call for Ganduje’s dismissal stems from the latter’s alleged failure to secure a victory for the APC in the state during the last general election.

He asserted that Ganduje’s continued role as National Chairman was detrimental to the party’s interests and future prospects in the region.

Moreover, Sango highlighted that Ganduje’s appointment contradicts the APC’s zoning arrangement, which stipulates that the position of National Chairman should be allocated to the North Central zone.

This violation of internal party rules, according to Sango, further justifies the need for Ganduje’s removal.

In a bold move, Sango also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the return of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 2023 Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, to the APC.

He proposed that party leadership in Kano be handed over to Kwankwaso, citing his popularity and potential to reclaim the state for the APC.

According to him, “We want to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of our party and the father of modern Nigeria, to sack the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his failure to deliver Kano State to the APC in the last governorship election.

Ganduje has proven to be incompetent, corrupt, and divisive. He has betrayed the trust and confidence of the APC members and supporters in Kano State.

“His appointment as the APC National Chairman has violated the zoning arrangement of the party, which clearly shows that the position of the National Chairman should be given to the North Central zone.

“Therefore, we demand that Ganduje should step down immediately and Tinubu should not give him any appointment again, due to his corruption records.

“We want to extend our hand of fellowship to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). We recognize his immense contributions to the development and progress of Kano State and the nation at large. We also acknowledge his popularity and influence among the masses of Kano State. We believe that he is a man of integrity, vision, and courage.

“We therefore call on him to join the APC and be declared the APC leader in Kano State. We are ready to work with him and support him in his political aspirations. We are confident that with him in the APC, we can reclaim Kano State from the NNPP and restore the glory of our state.”

Another group led by one, Ahmad Tijjani Abubakar, in a swift reaction called on members of the public to disregard calls for the sack of Ganduje, noting that they are not members of the APC.

He said, “the said Sadiq is not a member of our Party, therefore he has no audacity whatsoever to make a statement on behalf of any APC Member, his statement is full of lies and hatred statements against our Leader who has done so much in reshaping the fortune of our great Party APC in just few months.

“As the National Chairman of our great Party APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has stabilised the Party and enhance internal peace among all the Party Apparatus across the Nation and this earn him a special respect and recognition by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman was able to lead the Party to victory in the 2 States Governors off circle elections namely Imo and Kogi States.

“We are therefore calling all well meaning Kano State citizens to disregard the malicious statement as we are 100% in support of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as our leader whom we are so much trust and confidence in.”