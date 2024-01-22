Troost-Ekong Gives Description Of The Boots He Wore Against Ivory Coast

The Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, said the boots he wore when he scored a penalty against Ivory Coast on January 18 were made from bamboo and sugarcane.

On the said day, Troost-Ekong stepped up to save the Super Eagles, who looked like a team that wouldn’t go far in the 2023 AFCON. His penalty kick in the second half of the Group A game against the hosts gifted Nigeria a well-needed 1-0 win.

Thanks to the win, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently second in Group A with four points in two games, the same number of points but an inferior number of goals as first-place Equatorial Guinea.

Ahead of Nigeria’s last group stage game, against bottom-placed Guinea-Bissau at 6 p.m. later this evening, William Troost-Ekong gave a succinct description of the type of boots he wore against Ivory Coast.

“These boots are something that I’m passionate about, and it’s exciting that I get to use them first at this tournament. We’ve got a special homage to Nigeria with the design and I’ve been happy to try them. For me to be wearing a boot made from bamboo, sugarcane, and a lot of things that can be 100 percent recycled, I think it’s the future of football.

“They are tried and tested at this stage and seem to be working out well for me so far and I am glad to see a lot of players playing in them. Although it’s not out yet, I’m giving away 10 pairs on my Instagram,” Troost-Ekong told Sky Sports.

William Troost-Ekong is expected to be in action this evening against Guinea-Bissau as the Eagles make efforts to finish top of Group A.

If the Super Eagles win the game and Equatorial Guinea loses against Ivory Coast, the Nigerian side will finish the group stage campaign at the top of the group.