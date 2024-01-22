Tinubu Receives CAN Leadership In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, received the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the president met with the leadership of the Christian body led by its President, Daniel Okoh, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting is unknown.

The meeting is coming days after President Tinubu met with members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the State House in Abuja.

This meeting comes just two days after SCSN’s President, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, publicly expressed regret for supporting the APC’s same-faith ticket in the 2023 election.

Recall thah Sheikh Hadiyyatullah had sparked a fresh debate about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, he stated that the same-faith ticket, which played a pivotal role in President Tinubu’s election victory, has not led to any positive changes in the lives of Nigerians.